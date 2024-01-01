Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookie dough in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve cookie dough

Banner pic

 

Union Sandwich Co. - 101 North Union Street

101 North Union Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
RASPBERRY DONUT$6.50
More about Union Sandwich Co. - 101 North Union Street
Holy Cow image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Holy Cow

2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (667 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$6.95
More about Holy Cow

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Chicken Burritos

Enchiladas

Corned Beef Sandwiches

Lassi

Oreo Cake

Steamed Rice

Steak Bowls

Meatball Subs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (479 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Annandale

No reviews yet

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Easton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (253 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (458 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston