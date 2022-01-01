Crab cakes in Alexandria
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$24.00
bibb lettuce, marinated tomato, jalapeno tarter sauce, brioche bun , served with old bay fries
|Crab Cakes Entree
|$36.00
peekytoe crab, creole mustard-green apple slaw, pickled jalapeño tartar sauce, old bay fries
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Wharf
119 King Street, Alexandria
|All Lump Crab cakes
|$39.00
Our specialty! Broiled to perfection served with Mashed Potato and Asparagus
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Shooter McGee's
5239 Duke Street, Alexandria
|Lobster-Crab Cake - 1 Cake
|$14.99
House steamed Maine lobster meat and colossal lump crab, made into a patty and pan seared, finished with a simple lemon butter sauce and served with sautéed green beans and mashed potatoes
|Lobster-Crab Cake - 2 Cakes
|$23.99
House steamed Maine lobster meat and colossal lump crab, made into a patty and pan seared, finished with a simple lemon butter sauce and served with sautéed green beans and mashed potatoes
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Light Horse
715 King Street, Alexandria
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$17.00
Broiled Crab Cake, Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion on Brioche Bun. Served with Old Bay French Fries and Chipotle Remoulade Sauce17
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Warehouse
214 King Street, Alexandria
|Crab Cakes
|$36.95
|CRAB CAKES BENEDICT
|$42.95
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL
Whiskey & Oyster
301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria
|Crab Cake - Family Meal
|$89.99
8 Crabcakes, Creole Remoulade, Mustard Cream Sauce and 2 Quarts of your choice of sides. FEEDS 4
|Crab Cake Entree
|$35.95
Two jumbo lump crab cakes, mustard cream sauce, creole remoulade, choice of two sides.
Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$21.00
Griddled panko-crusted crab cake, cayenne remoulade, and watercress on a toasted brioche roll.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
|Crab Cake Eggs Benedict
|$21.00
2 mini crab cakes topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes.
|Crab Cake Dinner
|$35.00
2 griddled, panko-crusted crab cakes. Served with tartar sauce, Old Bay fries, and coleslaw.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Table Talk
1623 Duke St, Alexandria
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$13.25
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$18.50
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Chadwicks
203 Strand Street, Alexandria
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$20.00
Jumbo lump crab, smoked tomato aioli, potato kaiser, lettuce, tomato, pickles
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
|$33.00
Smoked tomato aioli, coleslaw, hand cut fries
Ada's on the River
3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria
|Wood Fired Giant Crab Cake Salad
|$46.00
jumbo lump crab, mixed greens, tomato raisins, pickled shallots, preserved lemon remoulade
|Giant Crab Cake
|$46.00
jumbo lump crab, creamed leeks, pickled shallots, preserved lemon remoulade
SEAFOOD • SALADS
RT'S RESTAURANT
3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|ALL LUMP CRAB CAKES
|$39.95
Broiled or Pan Sauteed Served with a small Coleslaw and one side option
SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
713 King St, Alexandria
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$14.00
Made fresh daily with blended jumbo lump crabmeat, baked and served with cottage fries