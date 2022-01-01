Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve crab cakes

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$24.00
bibb lettuce, marinated tomato, jalapeno tarter sauce, brioche bun , served with old bay fries
Crab Cakes Entree$36.00
peekytoe crab, creole mustard-green apple slaw, pickled jalapeño tartar sauce, old bay fries
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
The Wharf image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Wharf

119 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (4359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
All Lump Crab cakes$39.00
Our specialty! Broiled to perfection served with Mashed Potato and Asparagus
More about The Wharf
Shooter McGee's image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Shooter McGee's

5239 Duke Street, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1139 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster-Crab Cake - 1 Cake$14.99
House steamed Maine lobster meat and colossal lump crab, made into a patty and pan seared, finished with a simple lemon butter sauce and served with sautéed green beans and mashed potatoes
Lobster-Crab Cake - 2 Cakes$23.99
House steamed Maine lobster meat and colossal lump crab, made into a patty and pan seared, finished with a simple lemon butter sauce and served with sautéed green beans and mashed potatoes
More about Shooter McGee's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Light Horse

715 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (942 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Sandwich$17.00
Broiled Crab Cake, Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion on Brioche Bun. Served with Old Bay French Fries and Chipotle Remoulade Sauce17
More about The Light Horse
The Warehouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Warehouse

214 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5177 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$36.95
CRAB CAKES BENEDICT$42.95
More about The Warehouse
Whiskey & Oyster image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL

Whiskey & Oyster

301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake - Family Meal$89.99
8 Crabcakes, Creole Remoulade, Mustard Cream Sauce and 2 Quarts of your choice of sides. FEEDS 4
Crab Cake Entree$35.95
Two jumbo lump crab cakes, mustard cream sauce, creole remoulade, choice of two sides.
More about Whiskey & Oyster
Item pic

 

Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town

818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
Griddled panko-crusted crab cake, cayenne remoulade, and watercress on a toasted brioche roll.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
Crab Cake Eggs Benedict$21.00
2 mini crab cakes topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes.
Crab Cake Dinner$35.00
2 griddled, panko-crusted crab cakes. Served with tartar sauce, Old Bay fries, and coleslaw.
More about Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
Table Talk image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Table Talk

1623 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$13.25
Crab Cake Benedict$18.50
Crab Cake Benedict$18.50
More about Table Talk
Chadwicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Chadwicks

203 Strand Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
Jumbo lump crab, smoked tomato aioli, potato kaiser, lettuce, tomato, pickles
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$33.00
Smoked tomato aioli, coleslaw, hand cut fries
More about Chadwicks
Ada's on the River image

 

Ada's on the River

3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wood Fired Giant Crab Cake Salad$46.00
jumbo lump crab, mixed greens, tomato raisins, pickled shallots, preserved lemon remoulade
Giant Crab Cake$46.00
jumbo lump crab, creamed leeks, pickled shallots, preserved lemon remoulade
More about Ada's on the River
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

RT'S RESTAURANT

3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (3279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ALL LUMP CRAB CAKES$39.95
Broiled or Pan Sauteed Served with a small Coleslaw and one side option
More about RT'S RESTAURANT
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

713 King St, Alexandria

Avg 3.8 (981 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$14.00
Made fresh daily with blended jumbo lump crabmeat, baked and served with cottage fries
More about Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
Belle Haven Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Belle Haven Pizzeria

1401 Belle Haven Rd, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
House made crab cake served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, and choice of side
More about Belle Haven Pizzeria

