Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rolls in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve crab rolls

Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon image

 

Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon

682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cha Gio Chay (Crispy Vegetarian Roll)$9.50
taro, sweet potato, tofu, carrot, cellophane noodle, wood ear mushroom. sweet lime soy sauce dip.
Bun Ga Nuong (coconut braised chicken)$15.00
vermicelli, grilled coconut braised chicken thigh, sweet lime fish sauce
Bo Bia (Fresh Jicama Roll)$8.00
jicama, carrot, thai basil. peanut chili dip
More about Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
Consumer pic

 

Samurai Hibachi Sushi And Bar

4603 Duke St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hibachi New York Strip$30.00
New York Strip Cooked on a hibachi grill.
Hibachi Chicken$22.00
Chicken Cooked on a hibachi grill.
Volcano Roll$17.00
crabment, avocado, cucumber, topped w/ baked spicy mix of crabment & scallops
More about Samurai Hibachi Sushi And Bar
Consumer pic

 

Samurai Hibachi Sushi Bar Eisenhower Ave

2016 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dragon Roll$16.00
eel, avocado, tobiko & topped with avocado
Lover's Boat for Two$70.00
Beautifully assorted sushi, sashimi, tuna roll, samurai roll, & rainbow roll
Nick & Kris Roll$17.00
salmon, avocado, fresh crabment, tuna topped w/ spicy mayo
More about Samurai Hibachi Sushi Bar Eisenhower Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Brisket

Pudding

Crab Cakes

Shrimp Salad

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Jerk Chicken

Cheese Pizza

Pretzels

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (5 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (344 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston