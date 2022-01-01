Crepes in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve crepes
More about T-Zo
T-Zo
5774 Dow Ave, Alexandria
|R4. Vietnamese Crepe Roll
|$7.45
The roll is freshly rolled with shrimp (traditionally), lettuce, mint, cilantro, cucumber, carrot, pineapple, rice noodles, crunchy Vietnamese crepe; and served with the designated special T-ZO fish sauce. * If you choose vegetarian (tofu) crepe rolls, it will be served with the designated black sauce for vegetarian version. * Qty: 2 Pcs
More about Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria
|Banh Xeo (Vietnamese Crepe)
|$16.00
Viet crepe, onion, bean sprout
|Banh Khot (Mini Vietnamese Crepe)
|$11.00
Viet mini crepes, with ground pork and shrimp, sweet chili sauce dip