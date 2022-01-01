Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve crepes

R4. Vietnamese Crepe Roll image

 

T-Zo

5774 Dow Ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
R4. Vietnamese Crepe Roll$7.45
The roll is freshly rolled with shrimp (traditionally), lettuce, mint, cilantro, cucumber, carrot, pineapple, rice noodles, crunchy Vietnamese crepe; and served with the designated special T-ZO fish sauce. * If you choose vegetarian (tofu) crepe rolls, it will be served with the designated black sauce for vegetarian version. * Qty: 2 Pcs
More about T-Zo
Brewski's Barkhaus image

 

Brewski's Barkhaus

529 E Howell Ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Argentine Crepe$7.00
More about Brewski's Barkhaus
Item pic

 

Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon

682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banh Xeo (Vietnamese Crepe)$16.00
Viet crepe, onion, bean sprout
Banh Khot (Mini Vietnamese Crepe)$11.00
Viet mini crepes, with ground pork and shrimp, sweet chili sauce dip
More about Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
BG pic

 

Cortado Cafe

4543 Duke St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nutella Crepe$8.00
More about Cortado Cafe

