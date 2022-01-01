Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Piece Out image

 

Piece Out

2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Tender Basket$9.00
Marinated in our special blend of spices and buttermilk, fried crispy and served over house cut salt and pepper fries
More about Piece Out
Banner pic

 

Spin Pollo Kingstowne

5942 Kingstowne Boulevard, Kingstowne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Wings (8)$14.75
Naked crispy wings with a side of our delicious Secret Sauce. This order comes with a small side of fries.
More about Spin Pollo Kingstowne
Urbano 116 image

GRILL

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Half Chicken$22.00
Red chili, pineapple sauce, fried plantain, and cilantro rice.
More about Urbano 116
Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.99
Crispy chicken w/ crispy lettuce, tomato, green peppers, cucumber, black olives & onions. Served w honey mustard dressing
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.99
w/ Lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion
More about Juliano's Pizza
Whiskey & Oyster image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL

Whiskey & Oyster

301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Taco$3.95
Pulled roasted chicken, refried southern beans, aged cheddar, crispy taco shell
More about Whiskey & Oyster
Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles image

 

Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles

6308 Richmond Highway, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich Deluxe$5.99
Deluxe adds lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, and cheese.
More about Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles
Consumer pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Majestic

911 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fried Chicken Thighs$24.00
Chorizo pan gravy, spring peas, pearl onions, mashed red bliss potatoes, chives
More about The Majestic

