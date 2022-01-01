Crispy chicken in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Piece Out
2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria
|Crispy Chicken Tender Basket
|$9.00
Marinated in our special blend of spices and buttermilk, fried crispy and served over house cut salt and pepper fries
Spin Pollo Kingstowne
5942 Kingstowne Boulevard, Kingstowne
|Crispy Chicken Wings (8)
|$14.75
Naked crispy wings with a side of our delicious Secret Sauce. This order comes with a small side of fries.
GRILL
Urbano 116
116 King Street, Alexandria
|Crispy Half Chicken
|$22.00
Red chili, pineapple sauce, fried plantain, and cilantro rice.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Juliano's Pizza
5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Crispy chicken w/ crispy lettuce, tomato, green peppers, cucumber, black olives & onions. Served w honey mustard dressing
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
w/ Lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL
Whiskey & Oyster
301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria
|Crispy Chicken Taco
|$3.95
Pulled roasted chicken, refried southern beans, aged cheddar, crispy taco shell
Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles
6308 Richmond Highway, Alexandria
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich Deluxe
|$5.99
Deluxe adds lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, and cheese.