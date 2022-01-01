Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve croissants

St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant - Almond$3.79
Croissant filled with almond cream and topped with sliced almonds.
Croissant - Butter$3.29
Bacon and Brie Croissant$8.99
More about St. Elmos
ESP Tea & Coffee image

 

ESP Tea & Coffee

1012 King St., Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.25
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
More about ESP Tea & Coffee
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria

1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$5.15
Chocolate Cream Croissant$5.50
Almond Croissant$5.15
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
St Elmos & Market 2 Market image

PASTRY

St Elmos & Market 2 Market

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$3.79
Croissant rolled around dark chocolate. **Contains: Wheat, milk, egg, soy
Almond Croissant$3.79
Croissant filled with almond cream and topped with sliced almonds. **Contains: wheat, milk, egg, almond.
More about St Elmos & Market 2 Market
BG pic

 

Cortado Cafe

4543 Duke St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Almond Croissant$5.25
Butter Croissant$3.75
More about Cortado Cafe

