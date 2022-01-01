Croissants in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve croissants
St. Elmos
529 Montgomery St, Alexandria
|Croissant - Almond
|$3.79
Croissant filled with almond cream and topped with sliced almonds.
|Croissant - Butter
|$3.29
|Bacon and Brie Croissant
|$8.99
ESP Tea & Coffee
1012 King St., Alexandria
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$5.25
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.15
|Chocolate Cream Croissant
|$5.50
|Almond Croissant
|$5.15
PASTRY
St Elmos & Market 2 Market
2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.79
Croissant rolled around dark chocolate. **Contains: Wheat, milk, egg, soy
|Almond Croissant
|$3.79
Croissant filled with almond cream and topped with sliced almonds. **Contains: wheat, milk, egg, almond.