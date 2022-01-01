Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve cucumber salad

St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cucumber Tomato Salad$3.99
More about St. Elmos
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hops N Shine

3410 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (883 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cucumber Salad$3.00
Cucumber, raw onions, dill and vinaigrette.
More about Hops N Shine
Item pic

SUSHI

The Handover/ King's Ransom

728 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Edamame Cucumber Salad w/ Spiced Cashews$5.00
More about The Handover/ King's Ransom
Pork Barrel BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pork Barrel BBQ

2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cool Cucumber Salad$3.50
More about Pork Barrel BBQ
St Elmos & Market 2 Market image

PASTRY

St Elmos & Market 2 Market

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Salad 1lb$7.69
Cucumber & Tomato Salad (8oz)$3.99
Fresh cucumber, cherry tomato and red onion tossed in a light vinegar and seasoned with italian spices
More about St Elmos & Market 2 Market
Consumer pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Majestic

911 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon & Cucumber Salad$16.00
Roasted chiles, sugar snap peas, toasted almonds, chives, tahini-miso dressing. Gluten Free
More about The Majestic
Item pic

 

Rocklands BBQ Alexandria

25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber Salad
More about Rocklands BBQ Alexandria
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Sweet Fire Donna's

510 John Carlyle St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2687 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cucumber Salad - QT$11.95
Cucumbers marinated in Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Black Pepper & Celery Seed. QUART Feeds 3-4
Cool Cucumber Salad - GF$3.95
Cucumbers marinated in Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Black Pepper & Celery Seed.
More about Sweet Fire Donna's

