Cucumber salad in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve cucumber salad
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hops N Shine
3410 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Cucumber Salad
|$3.00
Cucumber, raw onions, dill and vinaigrette.
SUSHI
The Handover/ King's Ransom
728 King St, Alexandria
|Edamame Cucumber Salad w/ Spiced Cashews
|$5.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pork Barrel BBQ
2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Cool Cucumber Salad
|$3.50
PASTRY
St Elmos & Market 2 Market
2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Cucumber Salad 1lb
|$7.69
|Cucumber & Tomato Salad (8oz)
|$3.99
Fresh cucumber, cherry tomato and red onion tossed in a light vinegar and seasoned with italian spices
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Majestic
911 King Street, Alexandria
|Smoked Salmon & Cucumber Salad
|$16.00
Roasted chiles, sugar snap peas, toasted almonds, chives, tahini-miso dressing. Gluten Free
Rocklands BBQ Alexandria
25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria
|Cucumber Salad
SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Sweet Fire Donna's
510 John Carlyle St, Alexandria
|Cucumber Salad - QT
|$11.95
Cucumbers marinated in Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Black Pepper & Celery Seed. QUART Feeds 3-4
|Cool Cucumber Salad - GF
|$3.95
Cucumbers marinated in Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Black Pepper & Celery Seed.