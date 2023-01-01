Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve curry chicken

Thai Signature Local Thai Street Food and Bar

722 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry Puff$10.00
Chicken, sweet potato, shallot in the rice flour dough served with sweet-chili-peanut dipping sauce
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pork Barrel BBQ

2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Featured Side (Smoked Chicken Basil Curry)$4.95
Tandoori Kabob & Grill

8792 Sacramento Drive, Suite H, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken$14.00
SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

713 King St, Alexandria

Avg 3.8 (981 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry$14.00
Hearty chunks of chicken and onions simmered in a homemade curry sauce and served over a bed of rice pilaf (Gluten Free)
