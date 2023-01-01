Curry chicken in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve curry chicken
More about Thai Signature Local Thai Street Food and Bar
Thai Signature Local Thai Street Food and Bar
722 King Street, Alexandria
|Chicken Curry Puff
|$10.00
Chicken, sweet potato, shallot in the rice flour dough served with sweet-chili-peanut dipping sauce
More about Pork Barrel BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pork Barrel BBQ
2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Featured Side (Smoked Chicken Basil Curry)
|$4.95
More about Tandoori Kabob & Grill
Tandoori Kabob & Grill
8792 Sacramento Drive, Suite H, Alexandria
|Curry Chicken
|$14.00