Filet mignon in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve filet mignon

The Warehouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Warehouse

214 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5177 reviews)
Takeout
Filet Mignon$43.95
More about The Warehouse
Item pic

 

Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon

682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bo Luc Lac (Sauteed Filet Mignon)$26.00
Angus steak tenderloin cubes, white onion, potato, watercress salad, and garlic rice
More about Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
Ada's on the River image

 

Ada's on the River

3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
8oz, 30-Day Aged, Filet Mignon$49.00
Served a la carte with maître d' butter. Gluten free
More about Ada's on the River
Item pic

 

Samurai Hibachi Sushi & Bar

4603 Duke St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Filet Mignon Teriyaki Bento Box$30.00
served with soup, salad, rice, shrimp tempura & California roll
Hibachi Filet Mignon$34.00
Filet Mignon Cooked on a hibachi grill.
More about Samurai Hibachi Sushi & Bar
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

RT'S RESTAURANT

3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (3279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FILET MIGNON$34.95
(GF) 8 oz USDA Angus Choice, Topped with a Red Wine Mushroom Sauce. Served with a Mixed Green Salad with Creole Mustard Dressing and one side choice.
More about RT'S RESTAURANT
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Filet Mignon - 8 oz$60.00
8 oz. Center Cut Filet Tenderloin, Beer Battered Fries, Grilled Asparagus, Blue Cheese Compound Butter
More about Virtue Feed & Grain
Item pic

 

Theismann's Restaurant

1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
45 Day Aged Filet Mignon$44.00
Served with crispy smashed garlic-parmesan potatoes, aparagus, red wine shallot demi-glace
More about Theismann's Restaurant

