Filet mignon in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve filet mignon
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Warehouse
214 King Street, Alexandria
|Filet Mignon
|$43.95
Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria
|Bo Luc Lac (Sauteed Filet Mignon)
|$26.00
Angus steak tenderloin cubes, white onion, potato, watercress salad, and garlic rice
Ada's on the River
3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria
|8oz, 30-Day Aged, Filet Mignon
|$49.00
Served a la carte with maître d' butter. Gluten free
Samurai Hibachi Sushi & Bar
4603 Duke St, Alexandria
|Filet Mignon Teriyaki Bento Box
|$30.00
served with soup, salad, rice, shrimp tempura & California roll
|Hibachi Filet Mignon
|$34.00
Filet Mignon Cooked on a hibachi grill.
SEAFOOD • SALADS
RT'S RESTAURANT
3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|FILET MIGNON
|$34.95
(GF) 8 oz USDA Angus Choice, Topped with a Red Wine Mushroom Sauce. Served with a Mixed Green Salad with Creole Mustard Dressing and one side choice.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Virtue Feed & Grain
106 South Union St, Alexandria
|Filet Mignon - 8 oz
|$60.00
8 oz. Center Cut Filet Tenderloin, Beer Battered Fries, Grilled Asparagus, Blue Cheese Compound Butter