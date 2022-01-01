Fish and chips in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve fish and chips

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips Entree$24.00
beer battered cod, creole slaw, pickled jalapeño tartar sauce, old bay fries
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
Shooter McGee's image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Shooter McGee's

5239 Duke Street, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1139 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beer-Battered Fish & Chips$16.99
Hand-cut cod filet dusted with seasoned flour and dipped in a wheat beer batter, golden fried and served with French fries, coleslaw and a side of tartar sauce
More about Shooter McGee's
Fish N Chips image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL

Whiskey & Oyster

301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish N Chips$15.95
Narragansett Lager Batter Cod, Old Bay dusted Sidewinder Fries, coleslaw, Tartar
More about Whiskey & Oyster
Fish & Chips image

SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

713 King St, Alexandria

Avg 3.8 (981 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$14.00
Fresh North Atlantic cod fillets lightly fried in Murphy’s Signature beer batter and served with Murphy’s cottage fries and cole slaw
Kids Fish & Chips$6.50
4oz serving of Fresh North Atlantic cod fillets lightly fried in Murphy’s Signature beer batter and served with french fries
More about Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
Item pic

 

Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town

1026 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish and Chips$20.00
3 pieces tempura battered cod. Served with tartar sauce, Old Bay fries, and coleslaw.
More about Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Bruschetta

French Toast

Cheese Pizza

Angus Burgers

Collard Greens

Fried Chicken Wings

Caesar Salad

Avocado Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston