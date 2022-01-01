Fish and chips in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Fish & Chips Entree
|$24.00
beer battered cod, creole slaw, pickled jalapeño tartar sauce, old bay fries
More about Shooter McGee's
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Shooter McGee's
5239 Duke Street, Alexandria
|Beer-Battered Fish & Chips
|$16.99
Hand-cut cod filet dusted with seasoned flour and dipped in a wheat beer batter, golden fried and served with French fries, coleslaw and a side of tartar sauce
More about Whiskey & Oyster
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL
Whiskey & Oyster
301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria
|Fish N Chips
|$15.95
Narragansett Lager Batter Cod, Old Bay dusted Sidewinder Fries, coleslaw, Tartar
More about Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
713 King St, Alexandria
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
Fresh North Atlantic cod fillets lightly fried in Murphy’s Signature beer batter and served with Murphy’s cottage fries and cole slaw
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$6.50
4oz serving of Fresh North Atlantic cod fillets lightly fried in Murphy’s Signature beer batter and served with french fries
More about Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
1026 King Street, Alexandria
|Fish and Chips
|$20.00
3 pieces tempura battered cod. Served with tartar sauce, Old Bay fries, and coleslaw.