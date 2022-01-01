Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Union Street Public House image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Union Street Public House

121 South Union Street, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$15.00
More about Union Street Public House
Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Fish Sandwich$7.99
w/ tartar sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onion
More about Juliano's Pizza
Item pic

 

Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town

818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Fish Sandwich$17.00
Tempura battered cod fish, tartar sauce, and watercress on a toasted brioche roll.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
More about Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
Table Talk image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Table Talk

1623 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$10.75
More about Table Talk
Ada's on the River image

 

Ada's on the River

3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wood Grilled Fish Sandwich$21.00
daily fish, smoked tomatoes, bibb lettuce, lemon aioli, potato roll, thick cut fries
More about Ada's on the River
Item pic

 

Theismann's Restaurant

1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Fish Sandwich$19.00
Pan-seared blackened white fish fillet, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, potato bun, served with skin-on fries
More about Theismann's Restaurant
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

1404 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Big Fish Sandwich$10.99
White Cod hand-battered and fried on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and a side of tartar sauce.
More about Hard Times Cafe

