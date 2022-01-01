Fish sandwiches in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Union Street Public House
121 South Union Street, Alexandria
|Fish Sandwich
|$15.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Juliano's Pizza
5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$7.99
w/ tartar sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onion
Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$17.00
Tempura battered cod fish, tartar sauce, and watercress on a toasted brioche roll.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
Ada's on the River
3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria
|Wood Grilled Fish Sandwich
|$21.00
daily fish, smoked tomatoes, bibb lettuce, lemon aioli, potato roll, thick cut fries
Theismann's Restaurant
1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria
|Blackened Fish Sandwich
|$19.00
Pan-seared blackened white fish fillet, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, potato bun, served with skin-on fries