Flank steaks in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve flank steaks
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Light Horse
715 King Street, Alexandria
|Flank Steak
|$25.00
Served with Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Chimichurri Sauce
Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria
|Bun Bo Xao Xa (Lemongrass flank steak)
|$17.00
vermicelli, stir fried lemongrass flank steak, white onion, crushed peanut, sweet lime fish sauce
|Bo Xao Lan (Flank Steak Peanut Curry)
|$17.00
flank steak sautéed in peanut curry sauce, snap pea, potato, carrot
Ramparts
1700 Fern Street, Alexandria
|Grilled Flank Steak with Root Beer Glaze
|$26.00
GRILLED FLANK STEAK WITH ROOT BEER GLAZE: Marinated flank steak, grilled and finished with a root beer glaze, served with rosemary roasted red potatoes and green beans sautéed with shallots and bacon
(no substitutions can be made)