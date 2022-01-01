Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flank steaks in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve flank steaks

The Light Horse image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Light Horse

715 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (942 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Flank Steak$25.00
Served with Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Chimichurri Sauce
More about The Light Horse
Bun Bo Xao Xa (Lemongrass flank steak) image

 

Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon

682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bun Bo Xao Xa (Lemongrass flank steak)$17.00
vermicelli, stir fried lemongrass flank steak, white onion, crushed peanut, sweet lime fish sauce
Bo Xao Lan (Flank Steak Peanut Curry)$17.00
flank steak sautéed in peanut curry sauce, snap pea, potato, carrot
More about Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
Ramparts image

 

Ramparts

1700 Fern Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Flank Steak with Root Beer Glaze$26.00
GRILLED FLANK STEAK WITH ROOT BEER GLAZE: Marinated flank steak, grilled and finished with a root beer glaze, served with rosemary roasted red potatoes and green beans sautéed with shallots and bacon
(no substitutions can be made)
More about Ramparts

