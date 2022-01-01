French fries in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve french fries
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill
1701 Duke St, Alexandria
|French Fries
|$2.99
Spin Pollo Kingstowne
5942 Kingstowne Boulevard, Kingstowne
|French Fries
Please choose a size
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hops N Shine
3410 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|French Fries
|$4.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Juliano's Pizza
5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria
|French Fries
|$3.99
|SM French Fries
|$1.99
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria
|French Fries Side
|$5.38
Made with Idaho potatoes
SEAFOOD • SALADS
RT'S RESTAURANT
3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|FRENCH FRIES (GF)
|$4.95