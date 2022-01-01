Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve french fries

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill

1701 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (221 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$2.99
More about Casa Tequila Bar & Grill
Banner pic

 

Spin Pollo Kingstowne

5942 Kingstowne Boulevard, Kingstowne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries
Please choose a size
More about Spin Pollo Kingstowne
Urbano 116 image

GRILL

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side French Fries$5.00
More about Urbano 116
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hops N Shine

3410 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (883 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$4.00
More about Hops N Shine
Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$3.99
SM French Fries$1.99
More about Juliano's Pizza
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria image

 

Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria

1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries Side$5.38
Made with Idaho potatoes
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
Table Talk image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Table Talk

1623 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$3.60
More about Table Talk
El Saltado Peruvian image

 

El Saltado Peruvian

3616 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$4.00
More about El Saltado Peruvian
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

RT'S RESTAURANT

3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (3279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FRENCH FRIES (GF)$4.95
More about RT'S RESTAURANT
Belle Haven Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Belle Haven Pizzeria

1401 Belle Haven Rd, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$6.00
More about Belle Haven Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Sauteed Spinach

Rice Bowls

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Tacos

Chicken Parmesan

Chef Salad

Vermicelli

Jerk Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (408 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston