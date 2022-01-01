Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French onion soup in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve french onion soup

Ramparts image

 

Ramparts

1700 Fern Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Onion Soup$7.00
More about Ramparts
Theismann's Restaurant image

 

Theismann's Restaurant

1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Onion Soup$12.00
Braised short rib, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, garlic toast
More about Theismann's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Brisket

Caprese Salad

Quinoa Salad

Chili Dogs

Steak Subs

Enchiladas

Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (408 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston