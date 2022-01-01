Fried pickles in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve fried pickles
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hops N Shine
3410 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Fried Pickles
|$9.00
Breaded and fried pickle slices served with a side of chipotle aioli
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Holy Cow
2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Pickle Fries *New*
|$4.95
Thin sliced pickle spears breaded and fried, served with sriracha aioli dipping sauce.
SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Sweet Fire Donna's
510 John Carlyle St, Alexandria
|Fried Pickles
|$6.95
Fried Pickle Chips served with Alabama BBQ Sauce
Theismann's Restaurant
1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria
|Chicken Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Served with blackened ranch. Vegetarian