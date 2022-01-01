Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve fried rice

Signature Fried Rice image

 

Thai Signature

722 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Signature Fried Rice
Your choice of meat stir-fry with egg, tomato, onion, scallion
Pineapple Fried Rice$18.00
Shrimp and chicken fried rice with pineapple, cashew nut, tomatoes, onion, scallion, egg
Signature Fried Rice
Your choice of meat stir-fry with egg, tomato, onion, scallion
More about Thai Signature
Taco Rock image

 

Taco Rock

6550 Little River Turnpike, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mexican Fried Rice$5.00
mexican fried rice with chorizo & egg
More about Taco Rock
Banner pic

 

Spin Pollo Kingstowne

5942 Kingstowne Boulevard, Kingstowne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice
Please choose a size
Fried Rice (Arroz Chaufa) (1/2 Pan)$42.99
More about Spin Pollo Kingstowne
KitchenCray - Alexandria image

 

KitchenCray - Alexandria

6909 Metro Park Drive, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Fried Rice$12.00
Crab Fried Rice$12.00
More about KitchenCray - Alexandria
Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon image

 

Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon

682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hu tieu xao (Stir Fried Rice Noodle)$15.00
stir fried mixed vegetable, with choice of soft or crispy noodle
More about Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
El Saltado Peruvian image

 

El Saltado Peruvian

3616 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Rice$12.00
Fried Rice$4.00
More about El Saltado Peruvian
PHO BOWL image

 

PHO BOWL

6406 Landsdowne Centre Dr, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Fried Rice w/ Pork & soda or juice$9.50
L3 Combo #3 - Fried Rice w/$15.95
C6 Vegetarian Fried Rice - Com Chiên Xá Loi$12.50
More about PHO BOWL

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Ceviche

Home Fries

Steak Quesadillas

Lasagna

Pastries

Steak Subs

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (408 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston