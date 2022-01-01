Fried rice in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve fried rice
Thai Signature
722 King Street, Alexandria
|Signature Fried Rice
Your choice of meat stir-fry with egg, tomato, onion, scallion
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$18.00
Shrimp and chicken fried rice with pineapple, cashew nut, tomatoes, onion, scallion, egg
Taco Rock
6550 Little River Turnpike, Alexandria
|Mexican Fried Rice
|$5.00
mexican fried rice with chorizo & egg
Spin Pollo Kingstowne
5942 Kingstowne Boulevard, Kingstowne
|Fried Rice
Please choose a size
|Fried Rice (Arroz Chaufa) (1/2 Pan)
|$42.99
KitchenCray - Alexandria
6909 Metro Park Drive, Alexandria
|Lobster Fried Rice
|$12.00
|Crab Fried Rice
|$12.00
Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria
|Hu tieu xao (Stir Fried Rice Noodle)
|$15.00
stir fried mixed vegetable, with choice of soft or crispy noodle
El Saltado Peruvian
3616 King Street, Alexandria
|Fried Chicken Rice
|$12.00
|Fried Rice
|$4.00