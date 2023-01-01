Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic naan in
Alexandria
/
Alexandria
/
Garlic Naan
Alexandria restaurants that serve garlic naan
Dishes of India
1510A belleview blvd, alexandria
No reviews yet
Garlic Naan
$4.95
A naan seasoned with garlic and fresh herbs
More about Dishes of India
Tandoori Kabob & Grill
8792 Sacramento Drive, Suite H, Alexandria
No reviews yet
Garlic Naan
$3.00
More about Tandoori Kabob & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria
Caesar Salad
Wedge Salad
Steak Burritos
Carne Asada
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Collard Greens
Mango Sticky Rice
Flank Steaks
Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore
Old Town Alexandria
Avg 4.2
(34 restaurants)
More near Alexandria to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(774 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.3
(444 restaurants)
Falls Church
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
Avg 4
(20 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Annandale
Avg 5
(10 restaurants)
Suitland
No reviews yet
District Heights
Avg 2.7
(4 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(774 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(413 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(343 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(434 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(417 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(959 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(296 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston