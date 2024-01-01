Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goat cheese salad in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve goat cheese salad

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Light Horse

715 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (942 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Berry & Goat Cheese Salad$15.00
Butter Lettuce & Baby Arugula, Fried Goat Cheese, Strawberries and Blueberries, Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Almonds and Tarragon Vinaigrette Dressing
More about The Light Horse
Junction Bakery & Bistro- Del Ray

1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRAB N GO Beet & Goat Cheese Salad$7.00
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro- Del Ray
Matt & Tony's All Day Kitchen + Bar - 1501 Mt Vernon Ave

1501 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TO-GO Beet & Goat Cheese Salad$15.00
More about Matt & Tony's All Day Kitchen + Bar - 1501 Mt Vernon Ave

