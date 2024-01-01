Goat cheese salad in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve goat cheese salad
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Light Horse
715 King Street, Alexandria
|Berry & Goat Cheese Salad
|$15.00
Butter Lettuce & Baby Arugula, Fried Goat Cheese, Strawberries and Blueberries, Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Almonds and Tarragon Vinaigrette Dressing
Junction Bakery & Bistro- Del Ray
1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria
|GRAB N GO Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
|$7.00