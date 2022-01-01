Grilled cheese sandwiches in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches
More about St. Elmos
St. Elmos
529 Montgomery St, Alexandria
|Sandwich - Classic Grilled Cheese
|$5.99
Vermont aged cheddar cheese grilled on our french white bread.
|Sandwich - Four Cheeese Grilled Cheese
|$8.99
Swiss, cheddar, sharp provolone, and gruyere on multigrain bread.
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$6.00
More about Cafe Pizzaiolo
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Cafe Pizzaiolo
1623 Fern St, Alexandria
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$4.99
served with a side of house made chips
More about St Elmos Fairlington
St Elmos Fairlington
1536 Kenwood Ave, Alexandria
|Sandwich - Classic Grilled Cheese
|$5.99