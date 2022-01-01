Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled cheese sandwiches in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches

St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sandwich - Classic Grilled Cheese$5.99
Vermont aged cheddar cheese grilled on our french white bread.
Sandwich - Four Cheeese Grilled Cheese$8.99
Swiss, cheddar, sharp provolone, and gruyere on multigrain bread.
More about St. Elmos
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich$6.00
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
Cafe Pizzaiolo image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Cafe Pizzaiolo

1623 Fern St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1255 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$4.99
served with a side of house made chips
More about Cafe Pizzaiolo
Main pic

 

St Elmos Fairlington

1536 Kenwood Ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sandwich - Classic Grilled Cheese$5.99
More about St Elmos Fairlington
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$10.00
Brioche Bread, Cheddar or Swiss, Veggie or Fries
More about Virtue Feed & Grain

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Hummus

Quinoa Salad

Stew

Cobb Salad

Chicken Noodle Soup

Caprese Salad

Flautas

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (5 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston