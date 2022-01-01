Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
w/ lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion
More about Juliano's Pizza
Whiskey & Oyster image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL

Whiskey & Oyster

301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, bacon, swiss, pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato
More about Whiskey & Oyster
Table Talk image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Table Talk

1623 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.50
More about Table Talk
Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles image

 

Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles

6308 Richmond Highway, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Classic Marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, and cheese on a sesame seed bun.
More about Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles
Item pic

 

Touchdown Wings & Burgers

1800A Diagonal Rd, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss cheese, chipotle aioli, potato bun.
More about Touchdown Wings & Burgers
Item pic

 

Rocklands BBQ Alexandria

25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast Fillet Sandwich$7.99
More about Rocklands BBQ Alexandria
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

713 King St, Alexandria

Avg 3.8 (981 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled breast of chicken served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and cottage fries
More about Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
Item pic

 

Theismann's Restaurant

1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Apple wood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, potato roll, served with skin-on fries
More about Theismann's Restaurant
Hard Times Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

1404 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Sandwich$10.99
Grilled chicken breast with or with out your choice of cheese. Served with fresh cut fries, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Hard Times Cafe

