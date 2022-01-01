Grilled chicken sandwiches in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Kid's Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Juliano's Pizza
5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
w/ lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL
Whiskey & Oyster
301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, bacon, swiss, pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Table Talk
1623 Duke St, Alexandria
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles
6308 Richmond Highway, Alexandria
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
Classic Marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, and cheese on a sesame seed bun.
Touchdown Wings & Burgers
1800A Diagonal Rd, Alexandria
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss cheese, chipotle aioli, potato bun.
Rocklands BBQ Alexandria
25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria
|Grilled Chicken Breast Fillet Sandwich
|$7.99
SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
713 King St, Alexandria
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Grilled breast of chicken served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and cottage fries
Theismann's Restaurant
1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Apple wood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, potato roll, served with skin-on fries