Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham sandwiches in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Table Talk image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Table Talk

1623 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Ham Egg and Cheese Sandwich$6.95
Ham Egg and cheese Sandwich$6.95
More about Table Talk
St Elmos & Market 2 Market image

PASTRY

St Elmos & Market 2 Market

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Full Thursday - Sandwich of the Day - Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich$9.49
ham, provolone, arugula, red onion and herbed mayo served on sourdough bread; a melty and toasty masterpiece!
More about St Elmos & Market 2 Market
Theismann's Restaurant image

 

Theismann's Restaurant

1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Joe's Turkey & Ham Club Sandwich$17.50
Roasted turkey breast, pit ham, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, thick cut toast
More about Theismann's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Shrimp Rolls

Tuna Salad

Teriyaki Salmon

Chocolate Mousse

Crab Cakes

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Shrimp Tempura

Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (408 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston