Ham sandwiches in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
More about Table Talk
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Table Talk
1623 Duke St, Alexandria
|Ham Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$6.95
|Ham Egg and cheese Sandwich
|$6.95
More about St Elmos & Market 2 Market
PASTRY
St Elmos & Market 2 Market
2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Full Thursday - Sandwich of the Day - Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.49
ham, provolone, arugula, red onion and herbed mayo served on sourdough bread; a melty and toasty masterpiece!