Hibiscus tea in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve hibiscus tea
More about St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town
St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town
529 Montgomery St, Alexandria
|Hibiscus Rose Draft Cold Tea
|$3.50
A caffeine-free blend of hibiscus flower, rosehip, apricot, and a touch of clover honey. It's brewed hot and flash chilled (to open up all the flavors), and then infused with nitrogen. Extremely refreshing.
|Hibiscus Draft Tea
|$3.50
More about St Elmos Fairlington
St Elmos Fairlington
1536 Kenwood Ave, Alexandria
|Hibiscus Rose Nitro Draft Tea
|$3.50
