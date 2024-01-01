Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hibiscus tea in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve hibiscus tea

St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hibiscus Rose Draft Cold Tea$3.50
A caffeine-free blend of hibiscus flower, rosehip, apricot, and a touch of clover honey. It's brewed hot and flash chilled (to open up all the flavors), and then infused with nitrogen. Extremely refreshing.
Hibiscus Draft Tea$3.50
A caffeine-free blend of hibiscus flower, rosehip, apricot, and a touch of clover honey. It's brewed hot and flash chilled (to open up all the flavors), and then infused with nitrogen. Extremely refreshing.
More about St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town
Main pic

 

St Elmos Fairlington

1536 Kenwood Ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hibiscus Rose Nitro Draft Tea$3.50
A caffeine-free blend of hibiscus flower, rosehip, apricot, and a touch of clover honey. It's brewed hot and flash chilled (to open up all the flavors), and then infused with nitrogen. Extremely refreshing.
More about St Elmos Fairlington
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Old Town

515 King St., Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea$3.00
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
More about Tatte Bakery - Old Town

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Avocado Toast

Prosciutto

Tandoori

Bread Pudding

Veggie Salad

Corned Beef Sandwiches

Kebabs

Salmon Burgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (962 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (477 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Annandale

No reviews yet

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (962 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (503 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Easton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (412 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (622 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (247 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (561 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1184 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston