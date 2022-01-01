Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve kale salad

Mason Social image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mason Social

728 North Henry Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (1459 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ahi Tuna$16.00
yellowfin tuna, avocado, scallions, sriracha mayo, house tortilla chips
Mason Burger$12.00
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli, grilled brioche bun, served with house potato chips
Marrow Burger$16.00
aged cheddar, candied bacon, crispy onion rings, grilled romaine, tomato, jalapeno aioli, house fries
More about Mason Social
Redrocks image

 

Redrocks - Old Town

904 King St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NY Traditional Cheese$19.00
Red pizza sauce, mozzarella, provolone
BUILD YOUR OWN$10.00
starting with olive oil only. Add cheese (or not) and any additional toppings you like!
Meatball Pizza$18.00
Crushed tomato, sliced meatballs, pepperoni, fontina, grana
More about Redrocks - Old Town
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria image

 

Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria - 1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718

1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Maple Blueberry Scone$4.90
Seasonal Cruffin$6.50
Cheddar Chive Biscuit$4.90
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria - 1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718
BG pic

 

Cortado Cafe - 4543 Duke St

4543 Duke St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Latte$4.35
Omelet Bar$12.00
Avocado Toast$8.00
More about Cortado Cafe - 4543 Duke St

