Kebabs in Alexandria

More about Dishes of India
Dishes of India
1510A belleview blvd, alexandria
|Seekh Kebab
|$8.95
Minced lamb, mix with ginger, garlic, and flavorful spices. Roasted in special clay oven, tandoor
|Chicken Sheesh Kebab
|$19.95
Pieces of boneless chicken breast marinated in herbs, yogurt and spices. Skewered with tomato, onions and bell peppers.
|Seekh Kebab Tandoor
|$19.95
Minced lamb mixed with ginger-gralic and coriander and then roasted in special charcoal clay oven, tandoor.
More about Tatte Bakery - Old Town
Tatte Bakery - Old Town
515 King St., Alexandria
|Lamb Kebab Plate
|$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley. (940 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame)
|Lamb Kebab Pita
|$13.50
Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita. (670 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy)