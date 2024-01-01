Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve kebabs

Dishes of India image

 

Dishes of India

1510A belleview blvd, alexandria

Seekh Kebab$8.95
Minced lamb, mix with ginger, garlic, and flavorful spices. Roasted in special clay oven, tandoor
Chicken Sheesh Kebab$19.95
Pieces of boneless chicken breast marinated in herbs, yogurt and spices. Skewered with tomato, onions and bell peppers.
Seekh Kebab Tandoor$19.95
Minced lamb mixed with ginger-gralic and coriander and then roasted in special charcoal clay oven, tandoor.
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Old Town

515 King St., Alexandria

Lamb Kebab Plate$13.50
Lamb kebab, baba ganoush, chickpea puree, pickled red cabbage, carrots, and cauliflower served with toasted za'atar pita, labneh and parsley. (940 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Sesame)
Lamb Kebab Pita$13.50
Lamb kebab, tomatoes, red onion, parsley, and dill labneh served in warm pita. (670 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy)
