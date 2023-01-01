Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Keema naan in
Alexandria
/
Alexandria
/
Keema Naan
Alexandria restaurants that serve keema naan
Dishes of India
1510A belleview blvd, alexandria
No reviews yet
Keema Naan
$5.50
A naan seasoned with minced lamb and fresh herb
More about Dishes of India
Tandoori Kabob & Grill
8792 Sacramento Drive, Suite H, Alexandria
No reviews yet
Beef Keema Naan
$4.00
More about Tandoori Kabob & Grill
