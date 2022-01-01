Key lime pies in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve key lime pies
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Audrey's Key Lime Pie
|$6.00
whipped cream, toasted coconut
More about Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
PIZZA • SALADS
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
401 E. Braddock Road, Alexandria
|Whole Key Lime Pie (6 slices)
|$46.00
More about Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
More about Chadwicks
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Chadwicks
203 Strand Street, Alexandria
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
Whipped cream, raspberry sauce
More about Ramparts
Ramparts
1700 Fern Street, Alexandria
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
Traditional Key Lime pie topped with whipped cream
More about RT'S RESTAURANT
SEAFOOD • SALADS
RT'S RESTAURANT
3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|WHOLE KEY LIME PIE
|$28.00
A Tart, Creamy Classic with Fresh Blueberry Compote. (6-8 Servings)
|KEY LIME PIE
|$7.95
A Tart, Creamy Classic with Fresh Blueberry Compote