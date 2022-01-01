Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve key lime pies

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Audrey's Key Lime Pie$6.00
whipped cream, toasted coconut
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap image

PIZZA • SALADS

Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap

401 E. Braddock Road, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (3828 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Whole Key Lime Pie (6 slices)$46.00
More about Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
Consumer pic

 

Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town

818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$8.00
More about Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
Chadwicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Chadwicks

203 Strand Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$7.00
Whipped cream, raspberry sauce
More about Chadwicks
Ramparts image

 

Ramparts

1700 Fern Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$7.00
Traditional Key Lime pie topped with whipped cream
More about Ramparts
Tequila & Taco image

TACOS

Tequila & Taco

540 John Carlyle St., Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (1440 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$6.95
More about Tequila & Taco
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

RT'S RESTAURANT

3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (3279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
WHOLE KEY LIME PIE$28.00
A Tart, Creamy Classic with Fresh Blueberry Compote. (6-8 Servings)
KEY LIME PIE$7.95
A Tart, Creamy Classic with Fresh Blueberry Compote
More about RT'S RESTAURANT
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Sweet Fire Donna's

510 John Carlyle St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2687 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$6.45
Tart & Sweet, topped with Whipped Cream
More about Sweet Fire Donna's

