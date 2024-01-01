Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lamb gyros in
Alexandria
/
Alexandria
/
Lamb Gyros
Alexandria restaurants that serve lamb gyros
La'Baik
2309 Mount Vernon Avenue., Alexandria
No reviews yet
Lamb Beef Gyro (H)
$12.95
More about La'Baik
BeeLiner Diner - 3648 King St
3648 King St, Alexandria
No reviews yet
Beef & Lamb Gyro Platter
$18.00
Beef & Lamb Gyro Pita/Wrap
$16.50
More about BeeLiner Diner - 3648 King St
