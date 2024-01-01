Lemon tarts in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve lemon tarts
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Del Ray Pizzeria & Draft House
2216 & 2218 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Lemon Tart
|$4.00
Ada's on the River
3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria
|Lemon Tart
|$12.00
blueberry-black pepper syrup, chantilly cream, smoked salt
Slaters Market
1552 Potomac Greens Drive, Alexandria
|BB Lemon COOKIE TARTS
|$8.49