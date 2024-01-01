Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve lentil soup

Item pic

 

Smyrna

7588 Telegraph Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkish - Red Lentil Soup$8.00
red lentils, onions, carrots & potatoes
(nf-gf-vg)
More about Smyrna
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Old Town

515 King St., Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Red Lentil Soup$0.00
(220 / 250 cal, Contains: Wheat, Egg)
More about Tatte Bakery - Old Town

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Shawarma

Buffalo Wings

Andouille Sausages

Taco Salad

Fudge

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Salmon Salad

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (952 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (471 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Annandale

No reviews yet

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (952 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (503 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (410 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (613 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (558 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1176 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston