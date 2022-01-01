Lobster rolls in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$29.00
buttered new england style roll, lemon-tarragon mayo, served with old bay fries
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
592a32bd-dfd7-47d0-b6b9-7266baf5fcc4 image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL

Whiskey & Oyster

301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Lobster Roll$25.95
Chilled Maine lobster, old bay mayo, butter, hoagie roll served with Sidewinder Fries.
Maine Style Lobster Roll$25.95
Warm Maine Lobster, butter, hoagie roll served with Sidewinder Fries
More about Whiskey & Oyster
Item pic

 

Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town

1026 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Roll$29.00
Maine style lobster salad in a toasted split top bun.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
More about Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town

