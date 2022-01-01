Lobster rolls in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve lobster rolls
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Lobster Roll
|$29.00
buttered new england style roll, lemon-tarragon mayo, served with old bay fries
More about Whiskey & Oyster
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL
Whiskey & Oyster
301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$25.95
Chilled Maine lobster, old bay mayo, butter, hoagie roll served with Sidewinder Fries.
|Maine Style Lobster Roll
|$25.95
Warm Maine Lobster, butter, hoagie roll served with Sidewinder Fries
More about Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
1026 King Street, Alexandria
|Lobster Roll
|$29.00
Maine style lobster salad in a toasted split top bun.
Served with Old Bay Fries.