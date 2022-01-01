Lomo in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve lomo
Spin Pollo Kingstowne
5942 Kingstowne Boulevard, Kingstowne
|Lomo (Steak Strips) Sub
|$14.75
Delicious Lomo Saltado in a sub!!! Comes with fries or yuca and sauces.
|Lomo Saltado
|$18.99
Lomo Saltado, or Peruvian Steak Strips Stir Fry, is a flavorful fusion cuisine with a mix of stir fry sirloin steak, veggies, and potato fries. This dish offers spiced sirloin steak, tomatoes, onions, a delicious vinegar based sauce, mixed with fries and served over rice.
El Saltado Peruvian
3616 King Street, Alexandria
|Lomo Saltado L
|$14.00
|Lomo Saltado
|$17.00
Beef tender loin with a perfect cut fillet, marinated with our Peruvian recipes, stir-fry on casserole w/ virgin oil, our fresh tomatoes, red onions, green onions, cilantro, mix vegetables, teriyaki, oriental sauce, steak fries, served with our delicious jasmine white rice.