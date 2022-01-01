Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lomo in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve lomo

Item pic

 

Spin Pollo Kingstowne

5942 Kingstowne Boulevard, Kingstowne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lomo (Steak Strips) Sub$14.75
Delicious Lomo Saltado in a sub!!! Comes with fries or yuca and sauces.
Lomo Saltado$18.99
Lomo Saltado, or Peruvian Steak Strips Stir Fry, is a flavorful fusion cuisine with a mix of stir fry sirloin steak, veggies, and potato fries. This dish offers spiced sirloin steak, tomatoes, onions, a delicious vinegar based sauce, mixed with fries and served over rice.
More about Spin Pollo Kingstowne
Item pic

 

El Saltado Peruvian

3616 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lomo Saltado L$14.00
Lomo Saltado$17.00
Beef tender loin with a perfect cut fillet, marinated with our Peruvian recipes, stir-fry on casserole w/ virgin oil, our fresh tomatoes, red onions, green onions, cilantro, mix vegetables, teriyaki, oriental sauce, steak fries, served with our delicious jasmine white rice.
More about El Saltado Peruvian

