Mac and cheese in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Light Horse

715 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (942 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mac & Cheese$9.00
Cavatappi Pasta with Three Cheese Blend and Garlic Bread Crumbs.
Add Bacon, Tomatoes, Asparagus, Onions, Shiitake Mushrooms, Zucchini $2 Each
Add Shrimp $9, Chicken $7, Lobster $12, Steak* $12
More about The Light Horse
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap image

PIZZA • SALADS

Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap

401 E. Braddock Road, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (3828 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baked Alfredo Mac & Cheese Family Meal$35.00
Feeds up to 4 people
house-made fusilli pasta, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, herb cracker topping
pairs well with Solena Estates, Pinot Gris - 92 pts Wine Enthusiast
Baked Alfredo Mac & Cheese-Single Serving$12.00
house-made fusilli pasta, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, herb cracker topping
Single Serving
pairs well with Solena Estates, Pinot Gris-92 pts Wine Enthusiast
More about Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
Ada's on the River image

 

Ada's on the River

3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Mac & Cheese$19.00
campanelle, old bay mornay, white cheddar
More about Ada's on the River
Monster Mac & Cheese image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pork Barrel BBQ

2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Monster Mac & Cheese$3.50
More about Pork Barrel BBQ
Mac & Cheese image

 

Rocklands BBQ Alexandria

25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese
Pasta Shells with a House Blend Cheese Sauce and Cracked Black Pepper
More about Rocklands BBQ Alexandria
Fiery Mac & Cheese image

SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Sweet Fire Donna's

510 John Carlyle St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2687 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fiery Mac & Cheese$3.95
** CUSTOMER FAVE** Tender Pasta wrapped in a blanket of Fiery, Rich & Cheesy Sauce
More about Sweet Fire Donna's

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Bruschetta

Collard Greens

Burritos

Quesadillas

Wedge Salad

Pudding

Waffles

Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston