Mac and cheese in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve mac and cheese
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Light Horse
715 King Street, Alexandria
|Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
Cavatappi Pasta with Three Cheese Blend and Garlic Bread Crumbs.
Add Bacon, Tomatoes, Asparagus, Onions, Shiitake Mushrooms, Zucchini $2 Each
Add Shrimp $9, Chicken $7, Lobster $12, Steak* $12
PIZZA • SALADS
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
401 E. Braddock Road, Alexandria
|Baked Alfredo Mac & Cheese Family Meal
|$35.00
Feeds up to 4 people
house-made fusilli pasta, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, herb cracker topping
pairs well with Solena Estates, Pinot Gris - 92 pts Wine Enthusiast
|Baked Alfredo Mac & Cheese-Single Serving
|$12.00
house-made fusilli pasta, applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, herb cracker topping
Single Serving
pairs well with Solena Estates, Pinot Gris-92 pts Wine Enthusiast
Ada's on the River
3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$19.00
campanelle, old bay mornay, white cheddar
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pork Barrel BBQ
2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Monster Mac & Cheese
|$3.50
Rocklands BBQ Alexandria
25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria
|Mac & Cheese
Pasta Shells with a House Blend Cheese Sauce and Cracked Black Pepper