Mango lassi in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve mango lassi

Dishes of India image

 

Dishes of India

1510A belleview blvd, alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Lassi (12oz)$5.95
More about Dishes of India
Consumer pic

 

Tandoori Kabob & Grill

8792 Sacramento Drive, Suite H, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Lassi$4.00
More about Tandoori Kabob & Grill

