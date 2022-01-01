Muffins in Alexandria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Muffin - Vanilla Chocolate Chip$3.49
French vanilla yogurt muffin folded with chocolate chips. Perfect pairing with your coffee or tea!
Muffin - Chocolate Chocolate Chip$3.49
A chocolate lover's dream! A moist rich chocolate muffin loaded with chocolate chips.
Muffin - Red Velvet$3.49
More about St. Elmos
ESP Tea & Coffee image

 

ESP Tea & Coffee

1012 King St., Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$2.75
Banana Nut Muffin$2.75
More about ESP Tea & Coffee
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria image

 

Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria

1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Paleo Muffin$5.00
Blueberry Muffin$4.90
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
Table Talk image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Table Talk

1623 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Toasted English Muffin$3.95
More about Table Talk
St Elmos & Market 2 Market image

PASTRY

St Elmos & Market 2 Market

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Muffin$3.49
Moist zesty lemon cake muffin topped with a vanilla glaze. A perfect choice!
Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.49
A chocolate lover's dream! A moist rich chocolate muffin loaded with chocolate chips.
Coffee Cake Muffin$3.49
More about St Elmos & Market 2 Market
BG pic

 

Cortado Cafe

4543 Duke St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Muffin$3.50
More about Cortado Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Sophia's Cafe - Alexandria

1320 Braddock Place, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
English Muffin$1.75
More about Sophia's Cafe - Alexandria

