Muffins in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve muffins
St. Elmos
529 Montgomery St, Alexandria
|Muffin - Vanilla Chocolate Chip
|$3.49
French vanilla yogurt muffin folded with chocolate chips. Perfect pairing with your coffee or tea!
|Muffin - Chocolate Chocolate Chip
|$3.49
A chocolate lover's dream! A moist rich chocolate muffin loaded with chocolate chips.
|Muffin - Red Velvet
|$3.49
ESP Tea & Coffee
1012 King St., Alexandria
|Blueberry Muffin
|$2.75
|Banana Nut Muffin
|$2.75
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria
|Paleo Muffin
|$5.00
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.90
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Table Talk
1623 Duke St, Alexandria
|Toasted English Muffin
|$3.95
PASTRY
St Elmos & Market 2 Market
2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Lemon Muffin
|$3.49
Moist zesty lemon cake muffin topped with a vanilla glaze. A perfect choice!
|Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$3.49
|Coffee Cake Muffin
|$3.49