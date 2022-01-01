Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve mussels

The Light Horse image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Light Horse

715 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (942 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mussels$12.00
Choose between Provençal or White Wine Garlic
Make it Moule Frites for $5
More about The Light Horse
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blue Mussels$18.00
san marzano tomatoes, calabrese peppers, fennel, garlic, white wine, rustic garlic toast
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
Whiskey & Oyster image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL

Whiskey & Oyster

301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steamed Mussels$14.95
#1 Pound of Steamed Mussels with your choice of Garlic Broth or Spicy Broth.
More about Whiskey & Oyster
Augie's Mussel House & Patio image

 

Augie's Mussel House & Patio

1106 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Curry Mussels$17.00
Basil, Mint, Thai Chili, Coconut Milk, Green Apple
Classic Wine Mussels$17.00
Garlic, Onion, Tomato, White Wine
Mediterranean Mussels$17.00
Sofrito, Sausage, Basil, Seafood Broth, Cream
More about Augie's Mussel House & Patio
Consumer pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Majestic

911 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Blue Mussels$17.00
Smokey chorizo, corn, red onions, garlic, tomato broth, grilled bread
More about The Majestic
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

RT'S RESTAURANT

3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (3279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BLACK PEPPER MUSSELS WITH LUMP CRAB$13.95
(GF) Mussels steamed in white wine, with garlic, shallots, and crab meat in a light cream sauce, finished with a touch of tarragon.
More about RT'S RESTAURANT
Osteria Marzano image

PIZZA

Osteria Marzano

6361 Walker Ln #140,, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mussels PEI For Two$14.95
Served with garlic bread with your choice of preparation:
PEI Mussels$14.95
Choice of sauce.
More about Osteria Marzano
Belle Haven Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Belle Haven Pizzeria

1401 Belle Haven Rd, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mussels$14.00
One pound of fresh mussels served in your choice of white wine garlic or marinara sauce with a side of toasted focaccia bread
More about Belle Haven Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Theismann's Restaurant

1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy P.E.I. Mussels$17.00
Tomatoes, garlic, crushed chiles, white wine, herbs, garlic toast
More about Theismann's Restaurant

