Mussels in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve mussels
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Light Horse
715 King Street, Alexandria
|Mussels
|$12.00
Choose between Provençal or White Wine Garlic
Make it Moule Frites for $5
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
100 King St, Alexandria
|Blue Mussels
|$18.00
san marzano tomatoes, calabrese peppers, fennel, garlic, white wine, rustic garlic toast
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL
Whiskey & Oyster
301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria
|Steamed Mussels
|$14.95
#1 Pound of Steamed Mussels with your choice of Garlic Broth or Spicy Broth.
Augie's Mussel House & Patio
1106 King Street, Alexandria
|Green Curry Mussels
|$17.00
Basil, Mint, Thai Chili, Coconut Milk, Green Apple
|Classic Wine Mussels
|$17.00
Garlic, Onion, Tomato, White Wine
|Mediterranean Mussels
|$17.00
Sofrito, Sausage, Basil, Seafood Broth, Cream
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Majestic
911 King Street, Alexandria
|Steamed Blue Mussels
|$17.00
Smokey chorizo, corn, red onions, garlic, tomato broth, grilled bread
SEAFOOD • SALADS
RT'S RESTAURANT
3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|BLACK PEPPER MUSSELS WITH LUMP CRAB
|$13.95
(GF) Mussels steamed in white wine, with garlic, shallots, and crab meat in a light cream sauce, finished with a touch of tarragon.
PIZZA
Osteria Marzano
6361 Walker Ln #140,, Alexandria
|Mussels PEI For Two
|$14.95
Served with garlic bread with your choice of preparation:
|PEI Mussels
|$14.95
Choice of sauce.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Belle Haven Pizzeria
1401 Belle Haven Rd, Alexandria
|Mussels
|$14.00
One pound of fresh mussels served in your choice of white wine garlic or marinara sauce with a side of toasted focaccia bread