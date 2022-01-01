Noodle soup in Alexandria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Alexandria restaurants that serve noodle soup

N6. Shrimp Chicken Noodle Soup image

 

T-Zo

5774 Dow Ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
N6. Shrimp Chicken Noodle Soup$13.95
The noodle soup is served with rice noodles, shrimp, chicken, green scalliion, other herb and designated savory broth. * Gluten Free. * Condiment is Garlic Vinegar.
More about T-Zo
Item pic

 

Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon

682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mi Hoanh Thanh (Pork & Shrimp Wonton with Egg Noodle Soup)$18.00
egg noodle, pork & shrimp wonton, char-xiu pork, prawn, rice cracker, chive, onion, pork broth
More about Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
Item pic

PASTRY

St Elmos & Market 2 Market

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Soup - Chicken Noodle$3.99
Homemade with carrots, celery, onions, and tender all-white chicken breast with bowtie pasta. Garnished with grana parmesan and served with a side of oyster crackers.
More about St Elmos & Market 2 Market
Item pic

 

PHO BOWL

6406 Landsdowne Centre Dr, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bún Bò Huê - Spicy Beef & Pork Noodle Soup$13.95
A mild spicy lemongrass flavored beef broth, with beef shank and pork knuckle, slices of Vietnamese cooked ham.
Wonton Soup, Pork meat & Egg Noodles$13.95
Hu Tieu - Clear Noodle Soup$13.95
More about PHO BOWL

