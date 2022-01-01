Noodle soup in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve noodle soup
T-Zo
5774 Dow Ave, Alexandria
|N6. Shrimp Chicken Noodle Soup
|$13.95
The noodle soup is served with rice noodles, shrimp, chicken, green scalliion, other herb and designated savory broth. * Gluten Free. * Condiment is Garlic Vinegar.
Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria
|Mi Hoanh Thanh (Pork & Shrimp Wonton with Egg Noodle Soup)
|$18.00
egg noodle, pork & shrimp wonton, char-xiu pork, prawn, rice cracker, chive, onion, pork broth
St Elmos & Market 2 Market
2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Soup - Chicken Noodle
|$3.99
Homemade with carrots, celery, onions, and tender all-white chicken breast with bowtie pasta. Garnished with grana parmesan and served with a side of oyster crackers.