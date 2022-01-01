Pancakes in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Table Talk
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Table Talk
1623 Duke St, Alexandria
|Pancakes
|$8.25
|1 Pancake
|$5.25
More about Chadwicks
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Chadwicks
203 Strand Street, Alexandria
|One Pancake
|$4.00
|Pancakes
|$11.00
Cinnamon butter, maple syrup, bacon.
Add chocolate chips, blueberries or funfetti $1
More about Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
713 King St, Alexandria
|Extra Pancake
|$2.80