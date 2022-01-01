Pancakes in Alexandria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Table Talk image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Table Talk

1623 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Pancakes$8.25
1 Pancake$5.25
More about Table Talk
Chadwicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Chadwicks

203 Strand Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
One Pancake$4.00
Pancakes$11.00
Cinnamon butter, maple syrup, bacon.
Add chocolate chips, blueberries or funfetti $1
More about Chadwicks
Ramparts image

 

Ramparts

1700 Fern Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SIDE - One pancake$3.50
More about Ramparts
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub image

SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

713 King St, Alexandria

Avg 3.8 (981 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Extra Pancake$2.80
More about Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
BG pic

 

Cortado Cafe

4543 Duke St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pancakes$8.00
More about Cortado Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Sophia's Cafe - Alexandria

1320 Braddock Place, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pancakes with Meat$6.00
Pancakes$4.00
More about Sophia's Cafe - Alexandria

