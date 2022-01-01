Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peanut butter cookies in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies

St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Latte$3.89
Espresso and steamed milk blended together
Drip Coffee$2.39
Serving Counter Culture Coffee
Bagel - Everything$2.49
Bullfrog Everything Bagel - DC's original bagel, hand-rolled and boiled the old fashioned way.
More about St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town
St Elmos & Market 2 Market image

PASTRY

Market 2 Market & St Elmo's Coffee Pub

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Iced Coffee$2.50
Freshly brewed Stumptown Coffee served chilled and over ice.
Breakfast Egg Sandwich$4.99
Breakfast sandwich served with two eggs, your choice of provolone, cheddar, or swiss and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham or smoked salmon. Served on your choice of a bagel, croissant, or multigrain bread.
Full Avenue$9.49
genoa salami, hot capicola, ham, provolone, lettuce, white onions, hot peppers, sweet peppers, & our house dressing served on a soft french roll
More about Market 2 Market & St Elmo's Coffee Pub
Main pic

 

St Elmos Fairlington

1536 Kenwood Ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Drip Coffee$2.39
Proudly serving Counter Culture Coffee!
Latte$3.89
Espresso and steamed milk blended together.
Classic Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.99
Breakfast sandwich served with two eggs, cheddar cheese and your choice of bacon, turkey sausage, ham or smoked salmon. Served on your choice of a bagel, croissant, or bread.
More about St Elmos Fairlington

