Penne in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants that serve penne

The Wharf image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Wharf

119 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (4359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab & Penne Pasta$36.00
Lump crab meat, roasted peppers, chopped asparagus, tomato cream, cheese topped with breadcrumbs.
More about The Wharf
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap image

PIZZA • SALADS

Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap

401 E. Braddock Road, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (3828 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Penne Bolognese$8.00
More about Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
Cafe Pizzaiolo image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Cafe Pizzaiolo

1623 Fern St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1255 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Penne with Sausage and Roasted Vegetables$12.99
italian sausage, sauteed zucchini, roasted red and yellow peppers, red onion, and mushrooms baked in our marinara sauce along with ricotta, mozzarella and grana parmesan
More about Cafe Pizzaiolo
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Penne Burro$5.00
Penne pasta, butter, parmesan cheese
Kid's Penne Bolognese$6.00
Penne pasta, meat sauce, parmesan cheese
Kid's Penne Pomodoro$5.00
Penne pasta, tomato sauce, parmesan cheese
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Pesto Penne$11.99
Penne cooked with garlic, mushrooms, tomatoes, and green peppers all tossed in pesto sauce
Penne w/ Black Bean Sauce$11.99
Penne cooked with garlic, green peppers, and onions and tossed in black bean sauce
More about Juliano's Pizza
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL

Whiskey & Oyster

301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mediterranean Pesto Chicken Penne$16.95
Grilled chicken, roasted red pepper, kalamata olive, artichoke heart, pesto cream sauce, served with penne and feta cheese
More about Whiskey & Oyster
Ramparts image

 

Ramparts

1700 Fern Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Penne with Butter & Parmesan$7.00
PENNE WITH CHICKEN$17.99
Grilled diced chicken with sautéed artichoke, spinach, tomato, onion, and bacon, finished with a roasted garlic & lemon sauce and tossed with penne pasta and parmesan cheese $15.99
More about Ramparts
Osteria Marzano image

PIZZA

Osteria Marzano

6361 Walker Ln #140,, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
KIDS PENNE AL BURRO$10.00
Penne Alla Vodka$19.95
Penne pasta sautéed with smoked salmon and a pink vodka cream sauce.
Penne Alla Vodka$19.95
Penne pasta sautéed with smoked salmon and a pink vodka cream sauce.
More about Osteria Marzano
T.J. Stone's image

BBQ • GRILL

T.J. Stone's

608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1843 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Penne Pasta with Butter & Parmesan$8.00
Jambalaya Penne$21.00
Andouille sausage, blackened chicken and shrimp sautéed with tomato, bell pepper, onion, and our Cajun creole sauce, all tossed with penne pasta
More about T.J. Stone's

