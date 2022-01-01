Penne in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve penne
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Wharf
119 King Street, Alexandria
|Crab & Penne Pasta
|$36.00
Lump crab meat, roasted peppers, chopped asparagus, tomato cream, cheese topped with breadcrumbs.
PIZZA • SALADS
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
401 E. Braddock Road, Alexandria
|Kids Penne Bolognese
|$8.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Cafe Pizzaiolo
1623 Fern St, Alexandria
|Baked Penne with Sausage and Roasted Vegetables
|$12.99
italian sausage, sauteed zucchini, roasted red and yellow peppers, red onion, and mushrooms baked in our marinara sauce along with ricotta, mozzarella and grana parmesan
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
100 King St, Alexandria
|Kid's Penne Burro
|$5.00
Penne pasta, butter, parmesan cheese
|Kid's Penne Bolognese
|$6.00
Penne pasta, meat sauce, parmesan cheese
|Kid's Penne Pomodoro
|$5.00
Penne pasta, tomato sauce, parmesan cheese
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Juliano's Pizza
5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria
|Garden Pesto Penne
|$11.99
Penne cooked with garlic, mushrooms, tomatoes, and green peppers all tossed in pesto sauce
|Penne w/ Black Bean Sauce
|$11.99
Penne cooked with garlic, green peppers, and onions and tossed in black bean sauce
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL
Whiskey & Oyster
301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria
|Mediterranean Pesto Chicken Penne
|$16.95
Grilled chicken, roasted red pepper, kalamata olive, artichoke heart, pesto cream sauce, served with penne and feta cheese
Ramparts
1700 Fern Street, Alexandria
|Kids Penne with Butter & Parmesan
|$7.00
|PENNE WITH CHICKEN
|$17.99
Grilled diced chicken with sautéed artichoke, spinach, tomato, onion, and bacon, finished with a roasted garlic & lemon sauce and tossed with penne pasta and parmesan cheese $15.99
PIZZA
Osteria Marzano
6361 Walker Ln #140,, Alexandria
|KIDS PENNE AL BURRO
|$10.00
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$19.95
Penne pasta sautéed with smoked salmon and a pink vodka cream sauce.
