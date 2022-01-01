Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants that serve pho

P2. Hanoi Style Chicken Pho image

 

T-Zo

5774 Dow Ave, Alexandria

P2. Hanoi Style Chicken Pho$12.55
Hanoi Style Pho/ Northern Style Pho - Chicken Pho emerged in Hanoi in 1939, when the government started to control the slaughtering of oxen for food. The Hanoi Chicken Pho is served with rice noodles, chicken, green scallions, cilantro, onion and designated savory chicken broth. * Gluten Free. * Codiment: Garlic Vinegar.
K1. Kid's Beef Pho$8.95
The dish contains the same ingredients as a regular one, just the portion is more suitable for a child. * Note: The dish doesn't accompany with garlic vinegar. * Gluten Free
P1. Hanoi Style Beef Pho$12.75
Hanoi Style Pho/ Northern Style Pho - Experts agree that pho originated in Hanoi, sometime in the late 1880s during Vietnam's Unification under French rule. The Hanoi Beef Pho is served with rice noodles, beef, green scallions, onion, cilantro and designated savory beef broth. * Gluten Free * Condiment: Garlic Vinegar.
Pho Bo Wagyu (Beef) image

 

Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon

682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria

Pho Bo Wagyu (Beef)$18.00
rice noodle, cilantro, onion, savory bone broth, Thai basil, lime, jalapeno, bean sprout
Pho Chay (Vegetarian)$16.00
rice noodle, cilantro, onion, savory vegetable broth, Thai basil, lime, jalapeno, bean sprout, tofu, seitan, mix vegetable
Pho Broth$7.00
B# Beef Pho - Pho Bò image

 

PHO BOWL

6406 Landsdowne Centre Dr, Alexandria

