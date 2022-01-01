Pho in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve pho
T-Zo
5774 Dow Ave, Alexandria
|P2. Hanoi Style Chicken Pho
|$12.55
Hanoi Style Pho/ Northern Style Pho - Chicken Pho emerged in Hanoi in 1939, when the government started to control the slaughtering of oxen for food. The Hanoi Chicken Pho is served with rice noodles, chicken, green scallions, cilantro, onion and designated savory chicken broth. * Gluten Free. * Codiment: Garlic Vinegar.
|K1. Kid's Beef Pho
|$8.95
The dish contains the same ingredients as a regular one, just the portion is more suitable for a child. * Note: The dish doesn't accompany with garlic vinegar. * Gluten Free
|P1. Hanoi Style Beef Pho
|$12.75
Hanoi Style Pho/ Northern Style Pho - Experts agree that pho originated in Hanoi, sometime in the late 1880s during Vietnam's Unification under French rule. The Hanoi Beef Pho is served with rice noodles, beef, green scallions, onion, cilantro and designated savory beef broth. * Gluten Free * Condiment: Garlic Vinegar.
Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria
|Pho Bo Wagyu (Beef)
|$18.00
rice noodle, cilantro, onion, savory bone broth, Thai basil, lime, jalapeno, bean sprout
|Pho Chay (Vegetarian)
|$16.00
rice noodle, cilantro, onion, savory vegetable broth, Thai basil, lime, jalapeno, bean sprout, tofu, seitan, mix vegetable
|Pho Broth
|$7.00