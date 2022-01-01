Pies in Alexandria
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Audrey's Key Lime Pie
|$6.00
whipped cream, toasted coconut
|Bourbon Pecan Pie
|$7.00
shortbread crust, whipped cream. Vegetarian
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Del Ray Pizzeria
2218 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Large Cleave Land Pie
|$20.00
bbq sauce, shredded mozz, aged parm, bacon, chicken, pineapple, crispy shallots
14"- House made, hand tossed crust. *contains gluten, egg
|Small Cleave Land Pie
|$15.00
bbq sauce, shredded mozz, aged parm, bacon, chicken, pineapple, crispy shallots
10"- House made, hand tossed crust.
*contains gluten, egg
|Bourbon Pecan Pie
|$6.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar
112 King St, Alexandria
|Shepherd's Pie
|$17.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Warehouse
214 King Street, Alexandria
|Pecan Pie
|$8.95
PIZZA • SALADS
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
401 E. Braddock Road, Alexandria
|Whole Key Lime Pie (6 slices)
|$46.00
ESP Tea & Coffee
1012 King St., Alexandria
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$9.25
|Steak, Mushroom, Onion & Gruyere Pie
|$9.25
Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Chadwicks
203 Strand Street, Alexandria
|Hot Apple Pie
|$7.00
Toffee walnut crust, caramel, vanilla ice cream
|Mud Pie
|$7.00
Oreo crust, coffee ice cream, chocolate chips, chocolate drizzle
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
Whipped cream, raspberry sauce
TACOS
Chop Shop Taco
1008 Madison St., Alexandria
|frito pie
|$5.50
crema, pickled red onions, cilantro, jack cheese, Chile beans, Frito's™
Rustico Alexandria
827 Slaters Lane, Alexandria
|French Silk Pie
|$9.00
dark & milk chocolate, whipped cream
Ramparts
1700 Fern Street, Alexandria
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
Traditional Key Lime pie topped with whipped cream
PIZZA
City Kitchen
330 S Pickett Street, Alexandria
|Wild Mushroom Pie
|$17.00
wild mushrooms,tomato,onion,herb garlic butter,smoked Gouda,shredded mozzarella
Buy any 2 pizzas and get the 3rd half off. Use promo code: PIZZA
|D.C. Pie
|$16.00
Shredded Gouda, parmesan, bacon, mushroom, spinach, garlic truffle oil, artichoke. Buy any 2 pizzas and get the 3rd half off. Use promo code: PIZZA
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pork Barrel BBQ
2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|APPLE PIE SLICE
|$5.95
SEAFOOD • SALADS
RT'S RESTAURANT
3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|CHOCOLATE SILK PIE
|$7.95
Chocolate Crust, Silky Smooth Chocolate Filling with Homemade Whipped Cream and Chocolate Chip Shavings.
|WHOLE KEY LIME PIE
|$28.00
A Tart, Creamy Classic with Fresh Blueberry Compote. (6-8 Servings)
|KEY LIME PIE
|$7.95
A Tart, Creamy Classic with Fresh Blueberry Compote
Rocklands BBQ Alexandria
25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria
|Slice of pumpkin pie
|$3.99
|Slice of peach pie
|$3.99
|Slice of cherry pie
|$3.99
SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Sweet Fire Donna's
510 John Carlyle St, Alexandria
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.45
Tart & Sweet, topped with Whipped Cream
SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
713 King St, Alexandria
|Shepherds Pie
|$15.50
Slow cooked ground beef and lamb mixed in a light gravy sauce with peas, corn and carrots. Topped with mashed potato and cheese then baked. Served with Irish soda bread and butter
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Virtue Feed & Grain
106 South Union St, Alexandria
|Peanut Butter & Chocolate Ice Box Pie
|$8.00
Peanut Butter Filling, Chocolate Ganache, Peanuts, Macadamia Gelato
Theismann's Restaurant
1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$8.00
Oreo crumble crust, topped with chocolate sauce & roasted peanuts. Vegetarian