Pies in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve pies

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Audrey's Key Lime Pie$6.00
whipped cream, toasted coconut
Bourbon Pecan Pie$7.00
shortbread crust, whipped cream. Vegetarian
Del Ray Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Del Ray Pizzeria

2218 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1016 reviews)
Takeout
Large Cleave Land Pie$20.00
bbq sauce, shredded mozz, aged parm, bacon, chicken, pineapple, crispy shallots
14"- House made, hand tossed crust. *contains gluten, egg
Small Cleave Land Pie$15.00
bbq sauce, shredded mozz, aged parm, bacon, chicken, pineapple, crispy shallots
10"- House made, hand tossed crust.
*contains gluten, egg
Bourbon Pecan Pie$6.00
Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar

112 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shepherd's Pie$17.00
The Warehouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Warehouse

214 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5177 reviews)
Takeout
Pecan Pie$8.95
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap image

PIZZA • SALADS

Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap

401 E. Braddock Road, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (3828 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Whole Key Lime Pie (6 slices)$46.00
ESP Tea & Coffee image

 

ESP Tea & Coffee

1012 King St., Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pot Pie$9.25
Steak, Mushroom, Onion & Gruyere Pie$9.25
Consumer pic

 

Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town

818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$8.00
Chadwicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Chadwicks

203 Strand Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Apple Pie$7.00
Toffee walnut crust, caramel, vanilla ice cream
Mud Pie$7.00
Oreo crust, coffee ice cream, chocolate chips, chocolate drizzle
Key Lime Pie$7.00
Whipped cream, raspberry sauce
Chop Shop Taco image

TACOS

Chop Shop Taco

1008 Madison St., Alexandria

Avg 4.6 (265 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
frito pie$5.50
crema, pickled red onions, cilantro, jack cheese, Chile beans, Frito's™
Item pic

 

Rustico Alexandria

827 Slaters Lane, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Silk Pie$9.00
dark & milk chocolate, whipped cream
Ramparts image

 

Ramparts

1700 Fern Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$7.00
Traditional Key Lime pie topped with whipped cream
City Kitchen image

PIZZA

City Kitchen

330 S Pickett Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wild Mushroom Pie$17.00
wild mushrooms,tomato,onion,herb garlic butter,smoked Gouda,shredded mozzarella
Buy any 2 pizzas and get the 3rd half off. Use promo code: PIZZA
D.C. Pie$16.00
Shredded Gouda, parmesan, bacon, mushroom, spinach, garlic truffle oil, artichoke. Buy any 2 pizzas and get the 3rd half off. Use promo code: PIZZA
Pork Barrel BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pork Barrel BBQ

2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
APPLE PIE SLICE$5.95
Tequila & Taco image

TACOS

Tequila & Taco

540 John Carlyle St., Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (1440 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$6.95
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

RT'S RESTAURANT

3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (3279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHOCOLATE SILK PIE$7.95
Chocolate Crust, Silky Smooth Chocolate Filling with Homemade Whipped Cream and Chocolate Chip Shavings.
WHOLE KEY LIME PIE$28.00
A Tart, Creamy Classic with Fresh Blueberry Compote. (6-8 Servings)
KEY LIME PIE$7.95
A Tart, Creamy Classic with Fresh Blueberry Compote
Rocklands BBQ Alexandria image

 

Rocklands BBQ Alexandria

25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Slice of pumpkin pie$3.99
Slice of peach pie$3.99
Slice of cherry pie$3.99
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Sweet Fire Donna's

510 John Carlyle St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2687 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$6.45
Tart & Sweet, topped with Whipped Cream
Shepherds Pie image

SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

713 King St, Alexandria

Avg 3.8 (981 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shepherds Pie$15.50
Slow cooked ground beef and lamb mixed in a light gravy sauce with peas, corn and carrots. Topped with mashed potato and cheese then baked. Served with Irish soda bread and butter
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Peanut Butter & Chocolate Ice Box Pie$8.00
Peanut Butter Filling, Chocolate Ganache, Peanuts, Macadamia Gelato
Theismann's Restaurant image

 

Theismann's Restaurant

1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Pie$8.00
Oreo crumble crust, topped with chocolate sauce & roasted peanuts. Vegetarian
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

1404 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Frito Pie$11.99
Your choice of Chili over Frito chips loaded with cheddar, tomatoes and sour cream.
