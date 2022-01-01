Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve po boy

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vola's Fried Shrimp Po’ Boy$19.00
bay chili crisp, shaved bibb lettuce, roasted peppers, spicy pickles, remoulade, french roll, served with old bay fries
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
Whiskey & Oyster image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL

Whiskey & Oyster

301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Oyster Po' Boy$16.95
Five flash fried oysters, lettuce, tomato, creole remoulade, sidewinder fries.
Oyster Po' Boy$16.95
More about Whiskey & Oyster
Item pic

 

Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town

818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Oyster Po'Boy$19.00
fried oysters, tartar sauce and watercress in a split top bun.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
Shrimp Po'Boy$19.00
fried shrimp, cayenne remoulade, and watercress on a toasted split top bun.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
More about Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
Ramparts image

 

Ramparts

1700 Fern Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
COD PO' BOY$14.99
Fresh cod filet Cajun beer battered and golden fried, served on a soft sub roll with a spiced remoulade, sliced pickles, shredded lettuce and tomato
More about Ramparts
City Kitchen image

PIZZA

City Kitchen

330 S Pickett Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bayou Shrimp Po'Boy$16.00
Cajun Battered Fried tiger shrimp, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, our kickin' bayou sauce, Fried jalapenos on a soft sub roll
More about City Kitchen
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

RT'S RESTAURANT

3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (3279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CATFISH PO' BOY$13.95
Southern Fried Catfish with Garlic Mayo & Cajun Remoulade
GULF SHRIMP PO'BOY$13.95
Fried Shrimp with Garlic Mayo & Cajun Mayo
More about RT'S RESTAURANT
Belle Haven Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Belle Haven Pizzeria

1401 Belle Haven Rd, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po Boy$15.00
Six large deep fried shrimp topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, and served on a sub roll
More about Belle Haven Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Breakfast Pizza

Crepes

Tuna Salad

Gumbo

Gyoza

Steak Quesadillas

Green Beans

Roasted Beet Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (408 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston