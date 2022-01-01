Po boy in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve po boy
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Vola's Fried Shrimp Po’ Boy
|$19.00
bay chili crisp, shaved bibb lettuce, roasted peppers, spicy pickles, remoulade, french roll, served with old bay fries
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL
Whiskey & Oyster
301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria
|Oyster Po' Boy
|$16.95
Five flash fried oysters, lettuce, tomato, creole remoulade, sidewinder fries.
Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria
|Oyster Po'Boy
|$19.00
fried oysters, tartar sauce and watercress in a split top bun.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$19.00
fried shrimp, cayenne remoulade, and watercress on a toasted split top bun.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
Ramparts
1700 Fern Street, Alexandria
|COD PO' BOY
|$14.99
Fresh cod filet Cajun beer battered and golden fried, served on a soft sub roll with a spiced remoulade, sliced pickles, shredded lettuce and tomato
PIZZA
City Kitchen
330 S Pickett Street, Alexandria
|Bayou Shrimp Po'Boy
|$16.00
Cajun Battered Fried tiger shrimp, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, our kickin' bayou sauce, Fried jalapenos on a soft sub roll
SEAFOOD • SALADS
RT'S RESTAURANT
3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|CATFISH PO' BOY
|$13.95
Southern Fried Catfish with Garlic Mayo & Cajun Remoulade
|GULF SHRIMP PO'BOY
|$13.95
Fried Shrimp with Garlic Mayo & Cajun Mayo