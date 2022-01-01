Pork chops in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants that serve pork chops

Evening Star Cafe

2000 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Roasted Pork Chop$32.00
sweet potato, braised greens, maple mustard glaze
More about Evening Star Cafe
The Majestic image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Majestic

911 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bone-In Pork Chop$29.00
harissa spiced sweet potatoes, garlic-worcestershire butter, parsley, charred orange
More about The Majestic
Chopped Pork Sandwich image

 

Rocklands BBQ Alexandria

25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Pork Sandwich$6.99
Chopped Pork$14.99
More about Rocklands BBQ Alexandria
El Rancho Latin Grill image

 

El Rancho Latin Grill

5834 N. Kings Hwy,, Alexandria

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Pork Chops (plantais-Rice&Beans) +CAN DRINK$11.99
More about El Rancho Latin Grill

