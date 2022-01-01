Pork chops in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve pork chops
Evening Star Cafe
2000 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Roasted Pork Chop
|$32.00
sweet potato, braised greens, maple mustard glaze
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Majestic
911 King Street, Alexandria
|Bone-In Pork Chop
|$29.00
harissa spiced sweet potatoes, garlic-worcestershire butter, parsley, charred orange
Rocklands BBQ Alexandria
25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria
|Chopped Pork Sandwich
|$6.99
|Chopped Pork
|$14.99