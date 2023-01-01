Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve prawns

Mason Social image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mason Social

728 North Henry Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (1459 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Prawns With Pea Risotto$26.00
Grilled prawns, meyer lemon, pea risotto, dill, cherry
tomatoes
More about Mason Social
Item pic

 

Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon

682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tom Cang Ca ri (jumbo prawn curry)$20.00
jumbo prawn, lemongrass yellow curry, coconut milk
Mien Tom (Stir Fried Cellophane Noodle with Jumbo Prawns)$20.00
jumbo prawns, cellophane noodle, onion
Banh Hoi Tom Nuong (grilled jumbo prawns)$20.00
woven vermicelli, grilled jumbo prawns, sweet chili lime fish sauce
More about Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
Ada's on the River image

 

Ada's on the River

3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coal-Roasted Prawns$27.00
Garlic butter, charred blood orange, herbs. Gluten Free
More about Ada's on the River
Item pic

 

Sunday in Saigon - 682 N St Asaph St

682 N St Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tom Ram (caramelized coconut prawn)$20.00
caramelized prawn, tamarin and coconut juice
Mien Tom (Stir Fried Cellophane Noodle with Jumbo Prawns)$20.00
jumbo prawns, cellophane noodle, onion
Tom Cang Ca ri (jumbo prawn curry)$20.00
jumbo prawn, lemongrass yellow curry, coconut milk
More about Sunday in Saigon - 682 N St Asaph St

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Chicken Wraps

Burritos

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Omelettes

Cobbler

Edamame

Cornbread

Chicken Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (451 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (430 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (348 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (208 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (438 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (984 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston