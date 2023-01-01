Prawns in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve prawns
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mason Social
728 North Henry Street, Alexandria
|Grilled Prawns With Pea Risotto
|$26.00
Grilled prawns, meyer lemon, pea risotto, dill, cherry
tomatoes
Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria
|Tom Cang Ca ri (jumbo prawn curry)
|$20.00
jumbo prawn, lemongrass yellow curry, coconut milk
|Mien Tom (Stir Fried Cellophane Noodle with Jumbo Prawns)
|$20.00
jumbo prawns, cellophane noodle, onion
|Banh Hoi Tom Nuong (grilled jumbo prawns)
|$20.00
woven vermicelli, grilled jumbo prawns, sweet chili lime fish sauce
Ada's on the River
3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria
|Coal-Roasted Prawns
|$27.00
Garlic butter, charred blood orange, herbs. Gluten Free
