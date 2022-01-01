Pretzels in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants that serve pretzels

Union Street Public House image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Union Street Public House

121 South Union Street, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel & Dips$8.50
onion dip, horseradish cream, Pimento cheese
More about Union Street Public House
Giant Bavarian Pretzel image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hops N Shine

3410 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (883 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Giant Bavarian Pretzel$9.00
Deep fried and served with beer cheese and spicy mustard
More about Hops N Shine
Augie's Mussel House & Patio image

 

Augie's Mussel House & Patio

1106 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzels & Beer Cheese$9.00
Housemade Pretzels & Toasted Porter Beer Cheese Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
More about Augie's Mussel House & Patio
#Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger image

 

BGR

106 N. Washington Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
#Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger$9.49
Bacon Onion Marmalade, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
More about BGR

