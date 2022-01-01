Pudding in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve pudding
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Union Street Public House
121 South Union Street, Alexandria
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$7.00
vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
(Please note: ice cream may not travel well)
KitchenCray - Alexandria
6909 Metro Park Drive, Alexandria
|Banana Pudding
|$9.00
Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles
6308 Richmond Highway, Alexandria
|Banana Pudding
|$5.99
Made from scratch. Grandma would approve.
SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Sweet Fire Donna's
510 John Carlyle St, Alexandria
|Bread Pudding
|$5.95
**CUSTOMER FAVE** Heavenly Bread Pudding made with Love and drizzled in Bourbon Angalaise.
(No nuts or fruit)