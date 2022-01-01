Pudding in Alexandria

Union Street Public House image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Union Street Public House

121 South Union Street, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Bread Pudding$7.00
vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
(Please note: ice cream may not travel well)
More about Union Street Public House
Banana Pudding image

 

KitchenCray - Alexandria

6909 Metro Park Drive, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Banana Pudding$9.00
More about KitchenCray - Alexandria
Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles image

 

Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles

6308 Richmond Highway, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Pudding$5.99
Made from scratch. Grandma would approve.
More about Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles
Bread Pudding image

SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Sweet Fire Donna's

510 John Carlyle St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2687 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bread Pudding$5.95
**CUSTOMER FAVE** Heavenly Bread Pudding made with Love and drizzled in Bourbon Angalaise.
(No nuts or fruit)
More about Sweet Fire Donna's
Item pic

 

EMMY SQUARED

124 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Pudding$10.70
family style. orders made for a minimum of 2 people, or add on as many people as you'd like! [+$4 per person]
More about EMMY SQUARED

