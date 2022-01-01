Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pupusa in
Alexandria
/
Alexandria
/
Pupusa
Alexandria restaurants that serve pupusa
FRENCH FRIES
La Mexicana Bakery & Taqueria
2907 Arlington Dr., Alexandria
Avg 4.7
(670 reviews)
Pupusa Queso
$2.25
Pupusa Revueltas
$2.25
More about La Mexicana Bakery & Taqueria
El Rancho Latin Grill
5834 N. Kings Hwy,, Alexandria
Avg 4
(17 reviews)
Pupusas
$2.59
More about El Rancho Latin Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria
Chicken Fried Rice
Scallops
Grilled Chicken Salad
Steak Burritos
Italian Sandwiches
Cake
Po Boy
Gnocchi
Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore
Old Town Alexandria
Avg 4.2
(34 restaurants)
More near Alexandria to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(621 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.3
(408 restaurants)
Falls Church
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
Avg 4
(18 restaurants)
Annandale
Avg 5
(7 restaurants)
District Heights
Avg 2.7
(4 restaurants)
Suitland
No reviews yet
Capitol Heights
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(621 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(317 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(825 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston