Pupusa in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve pupusa

La Mexicana Bakery & Taqueria

2907 Arlington Dr., Alexandria

Avg 4.7 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Pupusa Queso$2.25
Pupusa Revueltas$2.25
El Rancho Latin Grill image

 

El Rancho Latin Grill

5834 N. Kings Hwy,, Alexandria

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Pupusas$2.59
