Quesadillas in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Shooter McGee's
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Shooter McGee's
5239 Duke Street, Alexandria
|Classic Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.99
Large flour tortilla loaded with grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, onions, jalapenos, Monterey jack cheese, served with salsa, guacamole and sour cream
More about Urbano 116
GRILL
Urbano 116
116 King Street, Alexandria
|Quesadillas
|$10.00
With blended cheeses, guacamole, sour cream and pico.
More about Philadelphia Cheesesteak Factory
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Philadelphia Cheesesteak Factory
3060 Duke St, Alexandria
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.99