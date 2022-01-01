Quesadillas in Alexandria

Shooter McGee's image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Shooter McGee's

5239 Duke Street, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1139 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Chicken Quesadilla$13.99
Large flour tortilla loaded with grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, onions, jalapenos, Monterey jack cheese, served with salsa, guacamole and sour cream
More about Shooter McGee's
Urbano 116 image

GRILL

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadillas$10.00
With blended cheeses, guacamole, sour cream and pico.
More about Urbano 116
Philadelphia Cheesesteak Factory image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Philadelphia Cheesesteak Factory

3060 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (960 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
More about Philadelphia Cheesesteak Factory
Ramparts image

 

Ramparts

1700 Fern Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
QUESADILLA$12.99
Grilled chicken, melted cheddar-jack cheese and pico de gallo in a crispy flour tortilla with guacamole & sour cream
More about Ramparts

