Quiche lorraine in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve quiche lorraine

Piece Out image

 

Piece Out Del Ray

2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quiche - Lorraine$12.00
More about Piece Out Del Ray
St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quiche - Quiche Lorraine$8.99
Quiche with Applewood smoked bacon and Gruyere Cheese served with a side Arugula Salad and Lemon Vinaigrette ( Please note baby spinach may be submitted for arugula due to supply challenges )
More about St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town
Main pic

 

St Elmos Fairlington

1536 Kenwood Ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quiche - Lorraine$8.99
Quiche with Hardwood Smoked Bacon and Gruyere Cheese served with a side of Arugula Salad with Lemon vinaigrette ( Please note baby spinach may be submitted for arugula due to supply challenges )
More about St Elmos Fairlington

