Reuben in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve reuben
More about Shooter McGee's
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Shooter McGee's
5239 Duke Street, Alexandria
|Reuben
|$12.99
House made corned beef and pastrami, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing on marble rye
More about Juliano's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Juliano's Pizza
5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria
|Reuben
|$8.99
Grilled corned beef, cheese, sauerkraut, & Russian dressing served on rye bread
|Turkey Reuben
|$8.99
Grilled turkey, cheese, sauerkraut & Russian dressing served on rye bread
More about Cafe 44
Cafe 44
44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria
|NY Reuben
|$18.00
spiced pastrami, swiss cheese,
sauerkraut, thousand island dressing,
house pickle, toasted marbled rye, chips
More about Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria
|Smoked Salmon Reuben
|$15.00
smoked salmon, Swiss cheese, remoulade, and coleslaw on griddled rye bread. Served with breakfast potatoes.
More about Chadwicks
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Chadwicks
203 Strand Street, Alexandria
|Turkey Reuben
|$16.00
Swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island, grilled rye
|Corned Beef Reuben
|$16.00
Swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island, grilled rye
More about Holy Cow
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Holy Cow
2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Turkey Reuben
|$11.75
A grilled Turkey Burger topped with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and Thousand Island Dressing. Served on a toasted Whole Wheat bun.
More about St Elmos & Market 2 Market
PASTRY
St Elmos & Market 2 Market
2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Half Reuben
|$4.99
your choice of pastrami or corned beef with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on marble rye bread
|Full Reuben
|$9.49
your choice of pastrami or corned beef with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on marble rye bread
More about Rocklands BBQ Alexandria
Rocklands BBQ Alexandria
25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria
|Reuben Sandwich (May Special)
|$8.99
More about Belle Haven Pizzeria
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Belle Haven Pizzeria
1401 Belle Haven Rd, Alexandria
|Reuben
|$14.00
Corned beef, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and served on toasted marble rye
More about Theismann's Restaurant
Theismann's Restaurant
1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria
|Reuben Fries
|$15.00
Skin-on fries, house-corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, scallions, toasted caraway seeds
|Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich
|$19.00
House made corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, russian dressing, marble rye bread, served with skin-on fries