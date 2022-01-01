Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve reuben

Shooter McGee's image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Shooter McGee's

5239 Duke Street, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1139 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$12.99
House made corned beef and pastrami, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing on marble rye
More about Shooter McGee's
Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$8.99
Grilled corned beef, cheese, sauerkraut, & Russian dressing served on rye bread
Turkey Reuben$8.99
Grilled turkey, cheese, sauerkraut & Russian dressing served on rye bread
More about Juliano's Pizza
Cafe 44 image

 

Cafe 44

44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
NY Reuben$18.00
spiced pastrami, swiss cheese,
sauerkraut, thousand island dressing,
house pickle, toasted marbled rye, chips
More about Cafe 44
Item pic

 

Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town

818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Salmon Reuben$15.00
smoked salmon, Swiss cheese, remoulade, and coleslaw on griddled rye bread. Served with breakfast potatoes.
More about Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
Table Talk image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Table Talk

1623 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$10.25
More about Table Talk
Chadwicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Chadwicks

203 Strand Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Reuben$16.00
Swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island, grilled rye
Corned Beef Reuben$16.00
Swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island, grilled rye
More about Chadwicks
Holy Cow image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Holy Cow

2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (667 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey Reuben$11.75
A grilled Turkey Burger topped with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and Thousand Island Dressing. Served on a toasted Whole Wheat bun.
More about Holy Cow
St Elmos & Market 2 Market image

PASTRY

St Elmos & Market 2 Market

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Half Reuben$4.99
your choice of pastrami or corned beef with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on marble rye bread
Full Reuben$9.49
your choice of pastrami or corned beef with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on marble rye bread
More about St Elmos & Market 2 Market
Rocklands BBQ Alexandria image

 

Rocklands BBQ Alexandria

25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben Sandwich (May Special)$8.99
More about Rocklands BBQ Alexandria
Belle Haven Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Belle Haven Pizzeria

1401 Belle Haven Rd, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$14.00
Corned beef, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and served on toasted marble rye
More about Belle Haven Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Theismann's Restaurant

1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben Fries$15.00
Skin-on fries, house-corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, scallions, toasted caraway seeds
Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich$19.00
House made corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, russian dressing, marble rye bread, served with skin-on fries
More about Theismann's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Lobster Rolls

Chips And Salsa

Huevos Rancheros

Fried Chicken Wings

Omelettes

Turkey Wraps

Wedge Salad

Chopped Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (408 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston